OXFORD — An Otisfield woman was confirmed dead Tuesday morning after a single-vehicle crash on Gore Road.

According to Oxford Police Captain Rickie Jack, the crash occurred about a tenth of a mile from the Otisfield Town Line.

The driver, an Otisfield woman, was driving a 1999 Volkswagen Cabrio.

The identity of the woman will be released once family members are notified. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This story will be updated.

