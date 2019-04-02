POLAND — Selectpersons determined Tuesday night voters must authorize the sale of the Sadie Jackson property, which comes too late for Saturday’s annual town meeting.

The meeting warrant includes an article to have proceeds from the sale go to the Conservation Commission for a conservation reserve fund.

The land was a gift to the town.

Fred Huntress, co-chairman of the Poland Conservation Commission, said in February the town acquired the lot in 1962. He said it is too small to serve as conservation area.

Town Manager Matthew Garside said the assessed value of the property is about $20,000.

“We’re not quite sure if we have a right of way to the property,” he said, so the town attorney is checking it.

In other matters, selectpersons authorized Ricker Memorial Library trustees to spend up to $2,900 from the Stone Trust for a feasibility study on expanding the library. Trustees will poll voters at town elections Friday and the town meeting Saturday, which begins at 9 a.m. at Poland Regional High School.

Garside said he attended World Water Day at Poland Spring Water Co. and was told a proposal in the Legislature to tax extracting groundwater or surface water would cost the company about $107 million annually.

Selectpersons also:

• Accepted a $105,670 bid from Portland North Truck Center for a plow truck chassis.

• Accepted an $82,340 bid from Viking-Cives for plowing and sanding equipment.

• Awarded Casella Wastes Systems a $33,940 contract.

• Accepted an $8,657.76 bid from On-The-Line Inc. of Bangor for centerline road painting.

• Authorized $34,986 for a police vehicle through the Androscoggin County Sherrif’s Office.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: