NEW GLOUCESTER — Jazz clarinetist Brad Terry will be joined by guitarist Peter Herman for a special concert at the Village Coffeehouse of New Gloucester, 19 Gloucester Hill Road, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20.

Terry is a world renowned clarinet player and virtuoso whistler who has played with Dizzy Gillespie, Doc Cheatham, Buck Clayton, Red Mitchell, Buddy Tate, Elliot Zigman, Eddie Thompson, John Basile, Steve Grover and Lenny Breau. Terry has led jazz workshops and clinics in many countries, including the U.S. and Poland. He was inspired and mentored at a young age by his childhood neighbor, Benny Goodman.

This is somewhat of a “homecoming” concert for Terry, who lived in the Historic Village District of New Gloucester in the early 1970s. Via a serendipitous coincidence, the current owners of his former house in New Gloucester found his contact information during a renovation of their kitchen.

Over coffee in the Village Store, Terry reminisced about his time living in New Gloucester when he housed youth from the Penobscot nation and taught at the Village School, an alternative high school in the barn at the Chandler House Bed and Breakfast.

Terry and Herman will perform a variety of standard jazz tunes and, with their combined talents, will likely surprise the audience with many spontaneous and harmonious new jazz creations.

With Terry’s more than 50-plus years of experience and Herman’s huge talent as a guitar player, it is sure to be an evening of jazz extraordinaire. Tickets at the door are $10.

For more information, contact Julie Fralich at [email protected] or 207-653-4823.

