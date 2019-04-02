LIVERMORE FALLS — A Wilton woman and her passenger were injured Tuesday morning when her car collided with a pickup truck on Route 4, Police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said.
Susan Brown, 65, of Wilton suffered broken bones and her passenger, Keith Fair, 38, residence unknown, suffered facial lacerations, Steward said.
The truck driver, Desmond Dunham, 40, of Livermore Falls was treated at the scene but not taken to a hospital.
Brown was driving south when her car crossed the centerline into the path of the pickup headed north near Motor Supply Co., Steward said. Firefighters removed a car door to get to Brown, Deputy Fire Chief Scott Shink said.
Firefighters drove two NorthStar EMS ambulances to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston while medical personnel worked on Brown and Fair, Shink said.
Officers Michael Adcock and Erik Johnson responded to the 5:05 a.m. accident.
Brown’s 2013 Nissan sedan and Dunham’s 2012 Toyota were towed from the scene, Steward said.
-
Maine
Franklin County officials plan to ask governor for help with jail funding
-
Maine
Augusta bicyclist pleads guilty to criminal threatening
-
Encore
DAC to host CD release party for the Cesni Trio and Dolunay
-
Encore
TAM’s annual Page to Stage tour brings ‘Tall Tales Twice Told’
-
Encore
Special jazz concert to be held at Village Coffeehouse