LIVERMORE FALLS — A Wilton woman and her passenger were injured Tuesday morning when her car collided with a pickup truck on Route 4, Police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said.

Susan Brown, 65, of Wilton suffered broken bones and her passenger, Keith Fair, 38, residence unknown, suffered facial lacerations, Steward said.

The truck driver, Desmond Dunham, 40, of Livermore Falls was treated at the scene but not taken to a hospital.

Brown was driving south when her car crossed the centerline into the path of the pickup headed north near Motor Supply Co., Steward said. Firefighters removed a car door to get to Brown, Deputy Fire Chief Scott Shink said.

Firefighters drove two NorthStar EMS ambulances to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston while medical personnel worked on Brown and Fair, Shink said.

Officers Michael Adcock and Erik Johnson responded to the 5:05 a.m. accident.

Brown’s 2013 Nissan sedan and Dunham’s 2012 Toyota were towed from the scene, Steward said.

