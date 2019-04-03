After years of off-field friendship and on-field rivalry, Leighton Girardin and Hunter Landry get to play on the same team in their last high school football game.

Girardin, an Edward Little quarterback, and Landry, an all-around standout at Lewiston High School, have been chosen to play in the 30th Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic on July 20 at Thornton Academy.

Landry and Girardin are among 14 tri-county area players picked for the Lobster Bowl. Joining those two players on the East roster are Mt. Blue defensive back John Bell and Oxford Hills linebacker Parker LaFrance.

Leavitt and Lisbon each have two players on the West roster. The Hornets will be represented by defensive back Stephen Gray and Gaziano Lineman Award finalist Cole Melanson, and the Greyhounds will send defensive end Isaiah Thompson and Hunter Job, who is listed as a fullback.

Also on the West squad are Gray-New Gloucester wide receiver Connor Myatt, Winthrop/Monmouth defensive back Dylan Lajoie, Oak Hill slot Caleb Treadwell, Mountain Valley defensive back Jacob Blanchard, Spruce Mountain defensive back Kayle Stewart and Poland defensive lineman Tyler Tucci.

Leavitt assistant and former Lewiston head coach Bill County will be the coach of the West, while the East will be coached by Dan O’Connell of John Bapst. The rest of the coaching staffs have yet to be finalized.

The cheerleaders for both squads also were officially announced Wednesday. Mountain Valley’s Mackenzie Aresenault will cheer for the West. Edward Little’s Alivia Storer is on the East cheer squad along with Lauren Gould, Kate Pond and Autumn Conklin of Mt. Blue, and Teaghan Rodzen and Cassidy Walo of Oxford Hills.

Tickets to the Lobster Bowl cost $10. All net proceeds will be donated to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

The team meeting will be held this Sunday at the Kora Shrine Temple in Lewiston from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: