Rotaries to hold combined meeting

AUBURN — The Auburn-Lewiston Rotary Breakfast Club and Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Lunch Club are hosting a combined meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at the Side By Each. This meeting is for folks who are interested in community involvement.

For more information, contact Lewiston Club President Thomas MacDonald at 207-333-4588 or Auburn Club President Brian DuBois at [email protected] An RSVP is required by April 5.

Cribbage league results

LEWISTON — Cribbage results for the Lewiston Senior Cribbage League for the week of March 28 are:

First place, Dick Dennis and Richard Cloutier; second place, Val Madore and Dorina Martin; third place, Terry Parent and Dennis Gosselin; fourth place, Bert Cloutier and Ron Maheux; and fifth place, George Bussiere.

Retired educators to hear speakers

AUBURN — The Androscoggin Retired Educators (AREA) will meet at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, at the Sixth Street Congregational Church, 109 Sixth St.

Lunch, to be prepared by the women of the church, will consist of baked ham with raisin sauce, mashed potatoes, peas, corn, rolls, brownie and ice cream. For those who do not eat ham, a baked chicken breast will be available.

The cost of the meal is $10. Make checks out to AREA. When placing reservations, be sure to indicate which choice is preferred. Send reservations to Bruce and Beth Bell, 138 Sunderland Drive, Auburn, ME 04210.

Phil Gonyar and Carl Daiker will present a program on “A Trip to Antarctica.”

The organization continues to collect nonperishable food and/or money to be donated to a local food pantry.

Church women to hold annual card party

LEWISTON — The Ladies of St Anne Sodality of Holy Family, Prince of Peace Parish, are planning the annual Card Party to be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 10. Doors will open at 5:30. The church back entrance should be used.

There will be gift raffles, door prizes and 50/50. Refreshments will also be served. Tickets are $3 and are available by contacting any board member or by calling Anita at 207-782-4516. Tickets will also be sold at the door.

Problem-solving will be seminar topic

AUBURN — The Center for Workforce & Professional Development at Central Maine Community College (CMCC) will offer a training seminar on “Effective Problem-Solving”from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 18.

Problem-solving and critical thinking are necessary if one is to identify, analyze and solve complex issues that might arise in the workplace. It includes breaking down initial problems and determining the best course of action. Learning how to respond to these situations in a way that is not disruptive to productivity with emphasis on quick thinking and effective problem resolution is also important.

For more information or to register, contact CMCC’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at 207-755-5280, email [email protected] or visit www.cmcc.edu/professionaldevelopment. Deadline for registration is April 11.

Lifetree explores intimacy anorexia

LEWISTON — A program, “Intimacy Anorexia: The Dark Secret That’s Killing Marriages,” will be shown at Lifetree Cafe, 1919 Lisbon Road, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11. It features a filmed interview with Dr. Douglas Weiss, a licensed psychologist and an expert in the field of Intimacy Anorexia.

Weiss explains Intimacy Anorexia is the intentional withholding of emotional, spiritual, and sexual intimacy from one’s spouse and is a condition that affects both men and women. Participants will learn about common symptoms of intimacy anorexia as well as treatment options.

Admission to the 60-minute event is free. For more information, contact Travis Burleigh at 207-783-3316 or [email protected]

Sampson AFBVA squadron to meet

LEWISTON — The April get together of the Southern Maine Squadron of the Sampson AFBVA will be at noon Thursday, April 11, at Governor’s Restaurant.

This is an informal monthly meetinng of veterans who went through basic training at Sampson AFB and their guests. Sampson was at first a Navy training base, then reactivated as a basic training base for the Air Force in the Korean War era.

All veterans of all branches and all conflicts are welcome to attend.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: