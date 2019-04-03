School is taking kindergarten registration

DIXFIELD — Dirigo Elementary School is taking registrations for 2019-2020 pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students. Call the school at 207-562-4207 for more information or to request a registration form.

Soil, water district to note anniversary

FARMINGTON — This year will make the 71st year that Franklin County Soil & Water Conservation District has served the communities and people of Franklin County. A celebration of the years will be marked at 5 p.m. Friday, April 5, by a buffet dinner and awards presentation followed by a talk on growing grapes at the Farmington Community Center.

Patty Cormier will give a presentation about growing grapes in a hoop house to make wine as a byproduct. Samples will be available for tasting for registered guests ages 21 and older.

To register for the evening, call to sign up for the meal. Those who wish to take part in the wine tasting should stop by the 107 Park St. office to sign up. The wine tasting will be $15 a person. Anyone is welcome to register at the door as long as there is room at the Middle Street center.

For more information, call Rosetta at 207-778-4279 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Dixfield Historical Society to have tour

CANTON — The Dixfield Historical Society will meet Thursday, April 11, at the Canton Historical Society Building, Route 108. There will be a brief business meeting at 6 p.m. followed by a tour to see the progress the Canton Historical Society has made in restoring the old building. All are welcome.

Escape room reopens at Deering Center

PARIS — The Escape Room will return to the Deering Memorial Community Center from Friday, April 12, to Sunday, April 21. Participants must navigate through a mysterious library, recovering lost volumes for eccentric curator Zed.

Using teamwork, logic and careful observation, up to eight participants per 45-minute session, starting at the top of an hour, are challenged to solve the series of puzzles that lead them to, and hopefully from, an enchanted place.

The cost is $15 a person. Reservations and prepayment are required.

For more information or to book a session, call 207-312-7120 or e-mail [email protected]

Proceeds from the fundraiser support the center, located at 39 Main St., South Paris. Owned by the Paris Public Library, the center provides meeting spaces for a variety of civic groups and private functions.

Flowers for Hope at cancer center

NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine will hold the annual “Flowers for Hope Fundraiser.” All proceeds benefit the center.

Daffodils and tulips will be available by the bunch (10 stems) for $10 each, or in four- or six-inch pots for $8 or $12 respectively. There are four color options for tulips, and all flowers will be available for pick-up at the center on Thursday and Friday, April 18 and 19.

To order flowers, stop by the center, 199 Main St., between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursdays or Fridays or download the order form from crcofwm.org and mail the form and payment to Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, P.O. Box 263, Norway, ME 04268. Orders must be placed by April 12 and must be paid for in advance.

For more information, call Diane at 207-890-0329.

