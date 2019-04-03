CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Cobie Smulders, 37; Adam Scott, 46; Eddie Murphy, 58; Alec Baldwin, 61.

Happy Birthday: Moderation will help keep your life simple this year. Unclutter your life by getting rid of the things you no longer need. Hone your skills, pay closer attention to what’s happening around you and make personal changes that are conducive to helping you achieve your goals. Having more time and greater freedom will prompt you to pursue what makes you happy. Your numbers are 9, 13, 20, 24, 35, 39, 44.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Learn from experience and fine-tune your plans. Initiating positive change will be easier than you think once you get started. Size up your situation, prepare and pursue your goals. Stick to simple plans that are realistic and affordable. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Do what you can to help others. The satisfaction and recognition you receive will encourage you to give back more. Offer your time, knowledge and experience, not your cash. Working with someone you love will bring you closer together. 4 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take the initiative when it comes to hands-on help, but don’t go overboard if someone asks for a hefty donation. Put your financial needs first, and disregard anyone who tries to use guilt to make you part with your cash. 2 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Start something exciting. Diversify and discover new ways to use your talents. This is a great day to share with someone you enjoy spending time with. Romance is on the rise, and personal gains can be made. 5 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Differentiate between what’s possible and what isn’t. Head in the direction that brings the highest returns or the most satisfaction. Don’t get hung up on what someone else wants you to do. If you aren’t the one benefiting, move on. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Focus on personal and professional partnerships. Bring out the best in those around you, and cozy up to those who do the same for you. Refuse to let anyone take advantage of you by asking for too much. Equality brings equivalent opportunities. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stop being so hard on yourself and putting up with people who are critical and demeaning. Stand your ground and take stock of your situation. It’s time you spent more time chasing your success instead of helping others get ahead. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Go directly to the source. Business trips, conference calls, galas and networking functions that give you the opportunity to show off your talents will lead to a window of opportunity you won’t want to miss. Romance is in the stars. 5 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Question anyone or anything that is suspicious. Gullibility will be what leads to loss. Don’t believe everything you hear, and be wary of anyone who is too complimentary. Ulterior motives are present, and caution must be taken. 2 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change will do you good. Revisit old ideas and goals, and reconnect with people you used to enjoy spending time with. An unusual offer to do something you’ve always wanted to do will give you something to think about. 4 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make positive changes. You’ll feel better if you get rid of things you no longer use or need. Clearing space will encourage you to start a new project. Don’t let anger lead to misfortune. If something irks you, walk away. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Weed out any negativity in your life. Get rid of things you don’t need. The less clutter, the easier it will be to reach your goals. Making a donation of items you don’t use will make you feel good. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are excessive, passionate and imaginative. You are proud and determined.

To submit astrological questions to the “Dear Eugenia” column, visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: