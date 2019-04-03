MECHANIC FALLS — The Town Council voted Monday to establish an Age Friendly Task Force to look into a program focused on improving housing, caregiving and social inclusion for seniors.

The panel is a precursor to the town being designated an Age Friendly Community, in association with the Maine Council of Aging.

AARP recommends guidelines for communities to focus on, including housing, caregiving, community engagement, volunteering, social inclusion and combating isolation.

Town Manager Zakk Maher said becoming an Age Friendly Community will provide access and information for more federal and private funding programs, and tax credit incentives to developers for senior housing. Kieth Bennett will represent the council on the task force, which will include a member from the Recreation Committee and five residents at large.

In other matters, councilors approved the 2019-20 municipal budget and annual town meeting warrant articles for the June 11 referendum at the polls. They also approved the warrant for the 2019-20 Regional School Unit 16 budget to be voted on May 14 at the polls.

For the annual town elections, nomination papers are available for one councilor, two school directors and two sanitary district trustees, all three-year terms.

The council welcomed Ashley Cleaves, the new, part-time recreation coordinator, at Monday night’s meeting. The Poland Regional High School graduate earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Southern Maine. She is a 2nd lieutenant in the Maine Army National Guard.

