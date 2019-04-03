PORTLAND – John E. Fitzgerald, of Otisfield, passed away on March 31, 2019 after complications from a heart procedure. John was born in Hartford, Conn. to Everett Fitzgerald and Martha Hanelius. He was raised in nearby Avon and spent a happy childhood in a neighborhood full of Hanelius aunts, uncles, grandparents, and cousins. After graduating from UConn, he moved to Maine to begin a teaching career in special education, primarily in the Bridgton area schools. Later in life, John pursued a master’s degree in social work from Boston College and served the remaining years of his career as a counselor to kids of all ages in SAD 61, before retiring.

John exemplified the adage of living life to its fullest. He loved to travel and explore new places. Among his favorites were Zihuatanejo, Mexico, where he vacationed with his partner and a large group of friends each winter. He also enjoyed spending time at a family cottage in Cape Cod, attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, woodworking, following UConn women’s basketball, and early morning swims at his home on Thompson Lake.

John will be remembered as a devoted dad and partner, a caring brother and grandfather, and above all, a loyal friend.

John is survived by Marjorie Bachelder, his partner of 26 years; his sister, Barbara Deines of Nahant, Mass.; his three children, Jennifer Fitzgerald of Omeath, Ireland, Sara Fitzgerald of Topsham and Sean Fitzgerald of Freeport; his three stepchildren, Meredith Airey of Falmouth, Kate Kelley of Scarborough, and Chad Bachelder of Bridgton; and by his eight grandchildren.

A memorial service for John will be held on Saturday, April 6 at 2 p.m. at Chandler Funeral Home, 45 Main St. in South Paris. A reception will immediately follow. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerrfunerals.com

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request that donations be made to the charity of your choice.

