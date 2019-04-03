LEWISTON – Louise N. Labbe, died March 17, 2019, at Marshwood Center, after a long battle with emphysema. She was born on Oct. 19, 1943, the daughter of Henry and Josephine (Beland) Marquis.

She is survived by her daughters, Susan Ouellet and her fiancé Steve Cofsky of North Grosvenordale, Conn., Linda MacDonald and her husband Scott of Lexington S.C.; and two grandchildren, Hannah and Scotty MacDonald. Also surviving are two sisters, Dorothy Golbranson of Plainville, Mass. and Bernadette Barbagallo of Van Buren, Maine; as well as many nieces, nephews; great-nieces, great-nephews; stepchildren and stepgrandchildren.

Louise was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Lucien Labbe; by her siblings, Roberta Corno and George Marquis; as well as a special stepgrandson, Casey Labbe.

There will be no visitation. A mass will be said in her honor on April 7, 2019 at 5 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church on Lisbon Street in Lewiston.

In lieu of flowers,

the family asks that donations be made to:

The American Lung Association

