AUBURN – Philip John Stevens, 52, of Auburn, Maine, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, March 29, 2019, at the Androscoggin Hospice House. Philip was born in 1967, to the late Robert Elton Stevens and Naomi Ann Stevens in Auburn, Maine. Philip was loved deeply by his family and friends and treasured the time he spent with them. He attended Edward Little High School and he loved watching sports and reading voraciously, staying up to date on all current events. He was always eager to share his opinions and engage others in lively conversation. Philip will forever be remembered for his quick wit and infectious laugh.Philip, often fondly called “Uncle Philly”, is lovingly remembered by his sister, Kelly Negm and her husband, Steve Negm, and brother, Professor Raymond Stevens and his wife, Vivian Ureña-Stevens. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Riley Negm, Nikolai Stevens, Aleksandr Stevens, and Sophia Stevens; his cousin, Tonya Bowie; and his loving dog, Izzy, that he shared with his mother, Naomi.The Stevens family wishes to extend our sincere and heartfelt thanks to the Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice and Monique Weber for their incredible kindness.In lieu of flowers, and as a tribute to Philip and his recently deceased mother, donations may be given to the creation of the Edward Little High School Performing Arts Center at http://docs.auburnschl.edu/ELHSlegacyfund.html with the name Naomi and Philip Stevens Memorial Fund.

