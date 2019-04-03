AUBURN — “Avenue Q” is a place where puppets are friends, monsters are good and some important life lessons are learned. Along with a catchy musical score, it has something of a “Sesame Street” vibe. Underscore the word “some.” More on that later.

This triple Tony Award-winning musical comedy, written by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, opens at the Community Little Theatre (CLT) on Friday, April 5.

“The show provides a unique perspective on the challenges facing young adults,” said Director Paul G. Caron. “They learn how to develop relationships, find meaningful and gainful employment, and find out what is and is not accepted in adult society,” Caron added.

The show tells the story of a recent college graduate named Princeton who moves into an apartment on the low-rent Avenue Q. He soon discovers that this is not your ordinary neighborhood, as he encounters residents such as Kate Monster, a kindergarten teaching assistant; Trekkie Monster, a recluse obsessed with the internet; Brian, just a nice, laid-back guy; the Bad Idea Bears; and building superintendent Gary Coleman. (yes, that Gary Coleman. Oh, and most of these characters and others are — puppets!)

Some of the songs in “Avenue Q” include “It Sucks to Be Me,” “If You Were Gay,” “Everyone’s a Little Bit Racist,” “Schadenfreude” and “There Is Life Outside Your Apartment.”

Despite the aforementioned “Sesame Street” vibe, the show is full of comedy and satire, and contains more than a sprinkling of profanity. Its themes include racism, substance abuse and sexuality. “This show is clearly for mature audiences. Those wishing to bring their young children may have some explaining to do on the ride home,” Caron added.

While not appropriate for young children, “Avenue Q” can be great for teenagers because it’s about real life and real issues. Parents should use their discretion based on the maturity level of their children. Some cast members noted that “if you do bring your teenagers to the show, they’ll think you’re really cool!”

Making up the cast for “Avenue Q” are Michael Pullen as Princeton; Jordan Payne Hay as Kate Monster; Michael Litchfield as Rod; Dan Kane as Trekkie Monster; Ashleigh St. Pierre as Lucy and Mrs. T; Cody Watson as Ricky; Kay Warren as Gary Coleman; Christopher Hodgkin as Brian; Myra Diehl as Christmas Eve; Becca Tinkham as Bear #1; Madison Rozells as Bear #2; and Maxwell Draper, ensemble.

The crew includes Rebecca Caron, music director; Brandon Chaloux, stage manager; Cody Watson, producer; Jake Boyce, choreographer; Susan Fortier, costumes; Becca Tinkham, set décor; Susan Caron, assistant to the director; Carly Georgen, assistant choreographer; Danica Hemond, co-stage manager; Sarah Wing, co-stage manager/prompter; Dan Kane, set design; Tom Anderson, sound design; Richard Martin, lighting design; and Matt Conklin, sound.

“The show provides an opportunity for the actors to demonstrate their mastery of puppetry, singing, moving and dancing,” says Caron. “This is also a highly technical production with animation, so fortunately we have a talented crew that is up to the task,” he added.

“Avenue Q” is the sixth show Caron has directed at CLT. He has also played piano, performed, or music directed at various stages in Maine such as Portland Players, Lyric Music Theater, Maine Music Theatre, Monmouth Community Players, The Public Theatre and the Central Academic Theatre of the Russian Army in Moscow.

The show will be performed at 7:30 p.m. April 5, 6, 11, 12, and 13 and at 2 p.m. April 7 and 14. All performances will be held at the Great Falls Performing Arts Center, 30 Academy St. Tickets are $18, $15 for seniors and $12 for students. Call 207-783-0958 or visit LACLT.com for more information.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: