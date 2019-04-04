PARIS — A roast pork supper will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 6, sponsored by the Paris Fire Department Auxiliary. The event will take place at the Paris Fire Station, Western Avenue, South Paris.

The menu will also include potatoes, veggies, bread, mac and cheese assorted homemade pies and desserts. Cost is adults, $8; ages 4 to 12, $4; age 3 and under, free.

—

LEEDS — The annual pork supper to benefit the Leeds Food Pantry will be held on Saturday, April 13. Free will donations will be accepted at the door. The meal will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Leeds Community Church 123 Church Hill Road.

For more information, call 207-524-7151.

—

MINOT — A bean and casserole supper will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Minot United Methodist Church, corner of Rte. 121 and Empire Road.

Tickets at the door are $7 for adults, $5 for children ages 7 to 12 and under 7, free.

—

FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church will serve its monthly free community luncheon at noon Saturday, April 13.

The menu for this month includes baked ham, scalloped potatoes, peas, biscuits and cake.

Delivery service will be available in Farmington. Call the church office at 207-778-0424 during the week or the church kitchen at 207-778-4438 on the morning of the luncheon to have a meal delivered.