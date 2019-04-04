PARIS — A roast pork supper will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 6, sponsored by the Paris Fire Department Auxiliary. The event will take place at the Paris Fire Station, Western Avenue, South Paris.

The menu will also include potatoes, veggies, bread, mac and cheese assorted homemade pies and desserts. Cost is adults, $8; ages 4 to 12, $4; age 3 and under, free.

—

LEEDS — The annual pork supper to benefit the Leeds Food Pantry will be held on Saturday, April 13. Free will donations will be accepted at the door. The meal will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Leeds Community Church 123 Church Hill Road.

For more information, call 207-524-7151.

—

MINOT — A bean and casserole supper will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Minot United Methodist Church, corner of Rte. 121 and Empire Road.

Tickets at the door are $7 for adults, $5 for children ages 7 to 12 and under 7, free.

—

FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church will serve its monthly free community luncheon at noon Saturday, April 13.

The menu for this month includes baked ham, scalloped potatoes, peas, biscuits and cake.

Delivery service will be available in Farmington. Call the church office at 207-778-0424 during the week or the church kitchen at 207-778-4438 on the morning of the luncheon to have a meal delivered.

—

SABATTUS — The American Legion Harry J Conway Post 135 will hold its monthly Community Fundraising Breakfast at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 7, at the post, 40 Island Road.

Breakfast will be served until 10. The menu includes eggs, French toast, chipped beef, pancakes, coffee, orange juice and more.

Cost is $8 for adults and $3 for children under 10. The public is welcome.

at 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Universalist Church, 479 Main St.

Anyone can eat a nutritious, no questions asked.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: