LEWISTON — Gene Geiger, chairman of the board for Geiger, announced that Jo-an Lantz, MAS, has been promoted to CEO of Geiger, effective April 1.

A Lewiston native and Geiger employee since graduating from Purdue University, Lantz has held sales and operations positions as she has grown through the ranks.

Lantz has served as PPAI Board chairwoman, helped found the PPAI Women’s Leadership Conference, has been recognized in industry publications, has won a variety of industry awards, and was inducted into the PPAI Hall of Fame in 2009.

