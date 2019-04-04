LEWISTON — Laura Glaser, physician assistant, has joined St. Mary’s Health System Center for Orthopedics.

Glaser has more than 20 years of experience as a physician assistant, working in orthopedics, rheumatology and occupational health.

Glaser became a licensed physician assistant after graduating from Kettering College of Medical Arts in Ohio. She went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in health professions from Kettering and has been recognized for her excellence in patient service.

She enjoys being an active member of the community.

