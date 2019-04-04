MONMOUTH — An afternoon fire Thursday took the lives of four pets and demolished 1.75-story single-family home.

A family of three was not home when a fire broke out at 184 Carver Road, a dead-end road off Route 9, which is also Route 126, just west of Woodbury and Sand ponds.

According to Monmouth Fire Chief Dan Roy, wind was responsible for carrying embers from the fire into the exposed grass of the nearby power line that was near the home.

“Simultaneously while we were fighting the structure fire, I had to set aside about a dozen guys to put out the grass fire,” Roy said. Around 30 firemen responded to the call, he said.

While the home was a loss, fire crews were able to protect the nearby garage and several vehicles in the yard. Roy said a neighbor was able to move a mud runner ATV, which ran on highly flammable jet fuel, away from the fire.

When crews reached the scene, Roy said, the house was fully engulfed by flames, and the firetruck momentarily ran out of water. Crews set up a 1,000-foot, large diameter hose down to routes 9 and 126 where holding tanks were set up and filled by firetrucks shuttling water.

Route 9, which is also Route 126, was closed temporarily while fire crews worked there.

The call came in at 3:32 p.m., and Roy said that he considered it contained around 4:45 p.m. The fire’s cause is unknown.

The house is owned by Robin MacDonald, who resided there. The three-bedroom house contained 1,544 square feet and built in 1996.

CMP arrived at the scene before fire crews did and were able to disconnect power to the residence.

Fire departments from the towns of Monmouth, Winthrop, Leeds, Wales and Litchfield responded to the call.

