LEWISTON – It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Esther M. Hernandez. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She passed unexpectedly, March 29, 2019, while sleeping peacefully in her home, in Lewiston, at the age of 52.

She was born Nov. 23, 1966, in Lawrence, Mass., to Virgil and Brenda Salley. Esther enjoyed going for long drives, shopping, and spending time with her loving family and friends.

She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Angel C. Hernandez of Lewiston; her five children, Howard Hernandez, Robert Morgan, Melissa Salley, Christopher Salley, and Chelcea Hernandez. She is also survived by her four siblings, Beverly Phillips and her husband Ellery, Arlene Salley, Dorothy Nguyen and her husband Thang, Virgil Salley Jr. and his wife Louise; her grandchildren, Sara, Karrah, Issabella, Abigail, lillyana, and Temperance; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by both of her parents, Brenda and Virgil Salley.

Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts.

