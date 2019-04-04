RUMFORD – Marjorie “Marge” D. Shaw, 89, of Dixfield, entered the presence of the Lord on April 2, 2019 at the Rumford Hospital.

She was born in Rumford on June 23, 1929, the youngest child of Julian F. and Priscilla (Atwater) Delano. She attended Rumford Center and Mexico schools. She worked at the Diamond Match Company in Peru and was later a homemaker.

In her youth, she attended Rumford First Baptist Church, where she married Arthur E. Shaw on Sept. 4, 1955. At the time of his passing in 1983, they had been married for 27 years. They made their home in Dixfield. She was later a member of the First Baptist Church of Mexico.

She is survived by her three children, Arthur H. Shaw and wife, Charlene of Mexico; Elizabeth Shaw of Dixfield; and Darlene Remeika and husband, Mark of Rumford; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many dear nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband; brother, Theodore F. Delano; and three sisters, Pearl Powell, Marguerite Whitney, and Natalie Whitney.

Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at www.meaderandson.com.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m., Sunday, April 7, at the Rumford First Baptist Church on Washington St. in Rumford. Interment later in the spring will be in Demeritt Cemetery in Peru. Friends are invited to call at the church after 2 p.m., Sunday. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral home 3 Franklin St Rumford.

