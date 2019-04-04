KENNEBUNK – Roger A. Auger, 85, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Monday, April 1, 2019 in Kennebunk. Roger dedicated his life to the town of Rumford and moved to Kennebunk to be closer to his children. He enjoyed his daily walks, talking with the locals and spending time in the Western Mountains of Maine. Roger was the unofficial social ambassador for the Town of Rumford.

Roger was born May 19, 1933 in Rumford, the son of Lionel and Eva Auger, and is a graduate of Stevens High School, class of 1952.

After high school he joined the Air Force in 1953 and was honorably discharged in 1957. He attended University of Southern Maine in Portland. Roger married Rachel Folland Auger in 1959. Together they had two children, John Auger and Jennifer Auger Mazzaro.

Roger was a restaurant and lounge entrepreneur. In the 1960s he owned the Hotel Rumford. In 1973, Roger purchased the Silvertone Restaurant where he worked until he retired. After retirement he assisted Rachel in the real estate business.

Survivors include Rachel A. Auger, wife of 59 years; a son, John Auger and wife, Kelly Levandowski of Kennebunk, a daughter, Jennifer Auger Mazzaro and husband, Jonathan Mazzaro of Scarborough; and four grandchildren, Jacob Auger, Parker Auger, Charles Mollica Jr., Peter Mazzaro; great-grandson, Finn Auger; three brothers, Lionel Auger Jr. of Lakeland Fla., Billy Auger of Rangeley, Paul Auger of Lakeland Fla., three sisters, Lorraine Auger of Lakeland Fla., Joan Gelately of Lakeland Fla., and Gail Auger of Lakeland Fla.

Roger was predeceased by his parents, Lionel Auger Sr. and Eva Auger.

You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the family by visiting their guestbook at www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com.

Hospice of Southern Maine were our guardian angels and assisted Roger on his journey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Friday April 12, at Parish of the Holy Savior 126 Maine Ave., Rumford. Private graveside services will be held in the spring at St. Johns Cemetery, Rumford. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home & Life Celebration Center 250 Penobscot St. Rumford ME 04276. 364-4366 www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com

In memory of Roger Auger please make donations to the

Hospice of Southern Maine,

180 Route One

Scarborough, Maine 04074.

