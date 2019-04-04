OXFORD — A race for two seats on the Board of Selectmen could be in the works for the June 11 annual town election.

Nomination papers must be received at the town clerk’s office by April 12 with a minimum of 25 valid signatures to have a candidate’s name placed on the ballot, said Town Clerk Beth Olsen.

As of Monday, incumbent selectmen Caldwell Jackson and Floyd Thayer have taken out nomination papers for re-election to two open seats. Residents Sharon Jackson, Amy Wuori and Roger Wulleman have also taken out papers. Only Jackson had returned the papers at that time.

Two seats on the SAD 17 Board of Directors currently held by Ron Kugell and Stacia Cordwell are also open. Cordwell has taken out and returned her papers.

Tom Kennison, who is up for re-election to the one open seat on the Water District, has returned his nomination papers.

Annual Town Meeting will get underway on Saturday, June 8 beginning at 10 a.m. in the Oxford Elementary School cafeteria.

Budget Committee meetings have begun to review the various departmental requests and to develop the municipal budget for the warrant.

Town Manager Butch Asselin told selectmen at their meeting on March 7 that without factoring in projected increases from the school budget, which is still being developed, the municipal budget has increased 2.64 percent over last year’s.

