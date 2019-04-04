LEWISTON — The Woman’s Hospital Association (WHA) Rotating Art Gallery at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston is now displaying the photography of Peter Elias and the paintings of Alexandria Wilson and Nick Gayton.

Dr. Elias has lived in Auburn since 1977, raising a family, practicing medicine and enjoying the very best of Maine. Since retiring after four decades as a family physician, he has had more time to pursue some of his other passions, including hiking, Nordic skiing, woodworking and photography. This is the first public exhibition of his work, and it clearly reflects how he likes to spend his time.

Wilson, a registered dietician who works both at CMMC and at Hannaford in Augusta, started taking art classes when she was 9 years old with Mercedes Gastonguay. One of her greatest accomplishments as a young artist was being asked to paint three large murals at the Health Club and Spa in Lisbon in the pool area. “I have always had a love for art, especially painting. I found my love for painting on canvas with acrylic paints over the past few years.”

Gayton has also been painting from a young age. As an avid reader he finds inspiration for his paintings in books he reads.

