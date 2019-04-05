MEXICO — Police are asking motorists to be cautious when traveling over River Road, where 10 car-deer crashes occurred from March 25 to April 1.

“Deer are coming out of the woods, looking for food. Be careful,” Police Chief Roy Hodsdon said.

He said the collisions took place along Route 2 from the Veterans Bridge heading toward Dixfield. All resulted in property damage to the vehicles, with no injuries, except to the deer.

In one case, around 5:15 a.m. March 25, Hodsdon said, four deer of various sizes were struck by a vehicle at the same time, and the operator left the scene. “We’re looking for a red pickup with front-end damage.”

He said the accidents are happening at all hours of the day, not just around sunrise or sunset.

In addition to the reported accidents, police have seen deer that were struck and found near snowbanks.

Hodsdon said they’ve had to put down several of the injured deer. He said the deer is first offered to the operator of the vehicle who struck it. After that, “we try to find someone to take it, depending on how mangled it is.”

