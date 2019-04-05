FIRST TEAM

Skier of the Year: Eli Yeaton Mt. Blue Jr.

Thomas Bancroft Oxford Hills Jr.

Christian Beliveau Edward Little Sr.

Josh Smith Mt. Blue Fr.

Samuel Smith Mt. Blue Sr.

Colby VanDecker Oxford Hills Jr.

SECOND TEAM

Maguire Anuszewski Winthrop Sr.

Oliver Hall Edward Little Sr.

Jack Kearing Mt. Blue So.

Carson McEvoy Gray-NG Sr.

Jake Mills Oxford Hills Jr.

Gage Sampson Spruce Mtn. Jr.

Honorable Mention: Jacob Arel, Edward Little, Jr.; Alec Brook, Gray-New Gloucester, So., Cam Gallant, Mountain Valley, Sr.; Alec Larson, Edward Little, Sr.

