LISBON — The Lisbon Historical Society will host its annual Antiques Night, one of the society’s most popular programs, on Wednesday, April 10. The event is free and open to the public.

Members and guests may bring antiques, memorabilia or treasures from the attic to the meeting. While this is not an event for appraisals, society staff members can help identify mystery entries, using the extensive society resources.

All those who wish to participate are invited to share information about the item they bring in a “show and tell” session. They can explain what they know about the background and historical significance of their item.

Refreshments will be served following the program. The Lisbon Historical Society is in the MTM Center, 18 School St., Lisbon Falls. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event starts at 7.

Parking is at the rear of the MTM building, as is the entrance to the society rooms.

For more information, call 207-353-8510 or email [email protected]

