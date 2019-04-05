LEWISTON — Starting in late April, New Ventures Maine is offering two free classes designed to help people reach their money goals with their current income, or to land a new job that offers better income.

In “My Next Career Move,” participants will identify their skills, interests, personality type and life experience, and relate them to occupations. They will research the local job market, determine education or training needs and the resources to attain them, as well as strengthen resumes for a targeted job search.

Whether underemployed, unemployed or considering a career change, the class will help discover work options that either align with background or forge a new career path.

“When you feel frustrated at work, it’s hard to find the time to think about what you really want and need from your job. This class helps you explore options and valuable resources, connect with other people and create next steps that are unique to your skills, experience and values,” said Chris Davis, class facilitator.

The class will run in the early evening for four Mondays in a row starting on April 22 at USM’s Lewiston campus.

The second free offering is called “My Money Works” and starts in the evening on Wednesday, May 1, also at USM in Lewiston. It is a four-week class designed to help people gain the skills and confidence to stretch their money, improve their credit situation, reduce debt, find money for savings, plan for retirement and set personal financial goals.

The classes are unique, informed, current and open to people of all stages and backgrounds. For more information or to register, call Davis at 207-753-6531 or visit newventuresmaine.org for a list of workshops, classes and locations.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: