AUBURN – Kenneth Parsons, 68, of Auburn, passed away on March, 29, 2019, with his loving daughter by his side. He was born in Auburn, Maine, on Feb. 11, 1951. He was the son of Harold and Mildred Parsons. Ken attended Edward Little High School. He will be remembered for his friendly smile and wonderful personality. He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Parsons of Saco; his mother, Mildred Parsons of Auburn; sister, Sandra Eaton of Mechanic Falls; and brother, Lee Parsons of Virginia; his two grandsons, Brandon Foster and Christopher Foster, and a great-grandson, Rene Foster. He also is survived by two nieces and two nephews, and many wonderful friends. He was predeceased by his father, Harold Parsons.The memorial service will be held on April 13, at Gracelawn Memorial Park in the Chapman Room at 11 a.m., with a celebration of life gathering at the American Legion on Washington Street, in Auburn, lunch will be provided.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice15 Strawberry Ave.Lewiston, ME 04240

