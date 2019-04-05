WINDERMERE, Fla. – Robert LeClair of Windermere, Fla., passed away on March 29, 2019. Robert and his forever bride, Claire, were longtime Floridians, residing in Lakeland and Windermere since 1978. Married in 1948, Bob and Claire traveled the country with Bob’s 26 years of service in the Navy and United States Marine Corps.

As an 18-year-old seaman, Bob served on a liberty ship off the coast of Normandy during the D-Day invasion. After returning to his hometown of Lewiston, Maine, Bob was still drawn to serve and joined the Marines. In that role, Bob received the Presidential Unit Citation, the Korean Service Medal, the China Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal Cross of Gallantry, and the National Defense Service Medal. Bob retired as a Chief Warrant Officer.

Bob loved his country, but those who knew him realized that he was more defined by his love of family and the nature in which he treated everyone. Bob’s quick wit and warm aura was a lifelong gift to the rest of us.

Bob is survived by his wife, Claire, of nearly 71 years; his son, Ken, of Franklin, Tenn.; granddaughter, Alexis Knowles of Windermere, Fla.; and son-in-law, Chris Knowles, Windermere, Fla. His daughter, Sandra, predeceased him in 2011.

Bob requested that there be no formal memorial service. He will be honored by his family in an intimate gathering. Bob’s final resting place will be Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, Fla.

