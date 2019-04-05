PARIS — The Oxford Hills School District will hold kindergarten screenings at all elementary school locations this spring. If a son or daughter will be age 5 on or before Oct. 15, 2019, contact the school in the town of residence to schedule an appointment. The day is for children who are not currently enrolled in a SAD 17 prekindergarten program.

Items to bring on screening day include an original birth certificate, proof of residency, immunization record, most recent physical exam by a doctor, any legal documents in regard to custody issues and any preschool special services documents, such as OT, PT or speech.

The screening schedule is as follows:

Kindergarten for Oxford residents: Monday, April 29, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Oxford Elementary School, 207-539-4456.

Hebron: Wednesday, May 1, 9 a.m. to noon, Hebron Station School, 207-966-3323.

Norway: Friday, May 3, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Guy E. Rowe Elementary School, 207-743-5183.

West Paris: Friday, May 3, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Agnes Gray Elementary School, 207-674-2332.

Harrison and Waterford: Monday, May 6, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Waterford Memorial School, 207-583-4418.

Otisfield: Friday, May 10, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Otisfield Community School, 207-627-4208.

Paris and South Paris: Friday, May 10, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Paris Elementary School, 207-743-7802.

