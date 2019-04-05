July 15-19 is Drama Camp for ages 7-12 and is led by Anne Crump who received her BFA in Acting from Drake University and studied at the National Theater Institute at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center. The camp meets from 9:30 – 3:00 each day and will include pantomime, story-telling, creating characters, environments, emotions, improvisations and creative movement.

July 29 – Aug 2 is TEEN Drama Week for ages 13-18 and is led by Lindsay (MacNaughton) Hinojosa, a theater artist and educator from Brooklyn, NY. She is currently a performer and director for the award-winning performance troupe and media company, Story Pirates. The camp meets from 9:30 – 3:00 each day and will feature creative ways to explore character development, movement, and story-telling.

August 5-9 is the Westerhoff/RFA Music Camp for ages 8-18 for all instruments and voice. The camp meets from 9:00 – 3:00 each day and will include individual instruction, practice, performance, group lessons, music-making and fun musicianship classes.

Each week-long camp will have a finale performance at 1 PM on Friday, with a reception to follow. For more information or to register your child for any of these affordable day-camps, contact the RFA at [email protected] , visit www.rangeleyarts.org , or call 207-864-5000. The RFA is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation presenting Movies, Live Theater, Concerts and Events in the Rangeley Lakes Region.

< Previous

Next >