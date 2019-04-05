RANGELEY — The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce and Rangeley Health and Wellness announce the third annual Best Dog on Earth Day event, a celebration of dogs and Earth Day, on Saturday, April 20.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. at the Rangeley Inn, and participants can register for the Fun Walk/Run starting at 9:15 the day of the event. All participants will be entered into a drawing to win the Best Dog on Earth Day gift basket. All participants must register. The entry fee is by donation.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter will be on hand to provide adoption information and low-cost nail trims, microchips and flea and tick prevention. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the shelter.

The Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust will also be on hand and will provide information on the trust and their hiking trails, all of which are dog-friendly.

After the Fun Walk/Run, there will be certificates awarded in several categories, including best dog trick, best lookalikes (dog and owner), best tail wagger and more.

For more information or to preregister, contact the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce at 207-864-5571 or [email protected] or the Rangeley Fitness Center at Rangeley Health and Wellness at 207-864-3055 or [email protected]

