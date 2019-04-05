FARMINGTON — Vera’s Iron and Vine, a collective of local artists and artisans, will sponsor youth workshops during the week of spring break. Vera’s, at 155 Front St., encourages young people of all ages and experience to participate in learning and socializing at the gallery as part of their school vacation.

Workshops will include opportunities to create found object art, loom knitting, kids’ comic book making and other opportunities yet to be announced.

The workshops on Wednesday, April 17, will run from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 1:30 p.m., and will be for youth ages 9 to 18. These workshops will be led by local artist Robin Lisherness, who creates collages from found objects, and Joanna Hopkins, retired art teacher from Skowhegan Area High School.

The goal of the experience will be creating 3-D art from plastic articles that would otherwise end up in a landfill. Hundreds of items such as jar lids, coffee cup covers, take-out containers, toothpaste caps and plastic forks will all be available for the artists.

There will be a maximum of eight participants per class.

This workshop will also be a fundraiser for the Franklin County Animal Shelter. Participants will pay a $10 fee for the workshop, and then their finished product will be on display at the gallery and for sale to benefit the shelter. A participant may decide to keep their work for an additional $10, which will be donated to the shelter.

To register for the plastic collage workshops, email [email protected] or call 207-418-0374.

Those wishing to participate in any upcoming workshops may sign up for updates by visiting the website, https://www.verajohnson.net/, or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/verasironandvine/.

