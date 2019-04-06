ALL-REGION TEAM
Athlete of the Year: Ben Strong Edward Little Jr.
Michael Gary Edward Little Sr.
Jacob Jackson Edward Little So.
Jordy Jiminez Edward Little Sr.
Noor Shidad Lewiston Jr.
Jeremiah Williams Lewiston Jr.
Kamundala Crispin Lewiston Sr.
Maurice Beaulieu Lewiston Sr.
Garett Jabush Leavitt Jr.
David Schlotterbeck Lisbon Sr.
Kaleb Frey Gray-New Gloucester Jr.
Enock Citenga Lewiston Sr.
Jake Maccallum Gray-New Gloucester Jr.
Dasean Calder Leavitt Jr.
Isaiah Thompson Lisbon Sr.
Stephen Gray Leavitt Sr.
