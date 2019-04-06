ALL-REGION TEAM

Athlete of the Year: Jillian Richardson Edward Little Sr.

Halle James Oxford Hills Sr.

Lindy Hyndman Edward Little So.

Amelia Wedderburn Lewiston Fr.

Madison Post Gray-New Gloucester Sr.

Ella Boucher Edward Little So.

Rachel Chase Oxford Hills Jr.

Julia Berube Edward Little Jr.

Benedict Citenga Lewiston Jr.

Laila Bunnitt Lewiston Jr.

Zoe Barnes Gray-New Gloucester So.

Olivia Jalbert Edward Little Jr.

Katrina Bolduc Lewiston Jr.

Ellen Marquis-Boutin Poland Fr.

Jasmine French Gray-New Gloucester Jr.

Kaylin O’Leary Poland So.

