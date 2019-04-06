ALL-REGION TEAM
Athlete of the Year: Jillian Richardson Edward Little Sr.
Halle James Oxford Hills Sr.
Lindy Hyndman Edward Little So.
Amelia Wedderburn Lewiston Fr.
Madison Post Gray-New Gloucester Sr.
Ella Boucher Edward Little So.
Rachel Chase Oxford Hills Jr.
Julia Berube Edward Little Jr.
Benedict Citenga Lewiston Jr.
Laila Bunnitt Lewiston Jr.
Zoe Barnes Gray-New Gloucester So.
Olivia Jalbert Edward Little Jr.
Katrina Bolduc Lewiston Jr.
Ellen Marquis-Boutin Poland Fr.
Jasmine French Gray-New Gloucester Jr.
Kaylin O’Leary Poland So.
