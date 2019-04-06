The Old Town, Orono and Surrounding Area Senior Citizens will meet Wednesday, April 10 at the Old Town Elks Lodge in the downstairs room.

Socializing with coffee and snacks starts about 8:30 a.m. The regular business meeting starts at 1 a.m.1. There will be music by Kathy and Ed; There also will be a Tea Party, and members are asked to wear hats.

All seniors 55 and over from Old Town, Orono and its surrounding areas are welcome. Come check us out and meet old and new friends.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: