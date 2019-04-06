LEWISTON — Kirsten Pelletier pitched a couple shutouts and Bates College swept Colby in a softball doubleheader Saturday.

Caroline Bass lined a run-scoring double to cap a two-run bottom of the fifth as the Bobcats (7-13, 2-3) shut out the Mules (2-12, 0-2) 4-0 in Game 1. Emily Samar had an RBI single as Bates added a pair of runs in the sixth.

Pelletier threw a complete game for the Bobcats, allowing only a Paige Bober single, while fanning five batters and walking one.

Mary Collette went 2 for 4, including a two-run double in the first inning, to pace the offense as Bates took Game 2 6-0.

Caroline Bass and Kennedy Ishii each had a pair of hits, while Julia Panepinto added a solo home run.

Pelletier again went the distance in the circle for the Bobcats.

College baseball

Bates 5, Trinity 2

LEWISTON — Antonio Jareno homered, then broke a 2-2 tie with an RBI double to start a three-run eighth inning as the Bobcats (8-9, 2-2 NESCAC) rallied past the Bantams (14-3, 3-1) on Saturday.

Bates extended its lead when Justin White drew a bases-loaded walk, then made it 5-2 when Jareno scored on a fielder’s choice.

Trinity led 2-0 early, but Jareno hit a solo shot in the fourth, and Noah Loughlin added a sacrifice fly in the seventh to tie it.

Women’s lacrosse

Bates 11, Connecticut College 10

LEWISTON — Summer Dias scored four times and broke an 8-8 tie with 27:24 remaining, and the Bobcats (8-4, 4-3 NESCAC) held off the Camels (3-8, 0-7).

Dias scored three goals in the opening 20 minutes to help Bates build an 8-4 lead.

The Camels cut it to 8-7 by halftime and tied it with 28:50 left.

Dias put in her go-ahead goal, then Margaret Smith scored midway through the half to make it 10-8.

Smith added three goals for Bates.

Men’s lacrosse

Bates 15, Connecticut College 10

NEW LONDON, CONN. — Brendan Mullally scored three of his four goals in the first half as the Bobcats (9-2, 6-1 NESCAC) built a 9-3 lead against the Camels (3-8, 0-7).

Dillon McManus added three goals, and Andrew Small and Matt Chalastawa each had two for Bates, which led 14-8 heading into the fourth quarter.

Rob Strain finished with 11 saves for the Bobcats.

