Nomination papers for one Town Council Seat for a three year term are now available in Bradley.
The term of Sally Stout is expiring.
Nomination papers are available at the Town of Bradley Municipal Building located at 165B Main Street Bradley during regular business hours. Nomination papers must be returned to the Town Clerk’s office by May 7.
If you have any questions please contact the Municipal Building at 827-7725.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Connections
JKA Maine Karate Academy students compete in martial arts tournament
-
Connections
Western Maine Audubon to host talk on weasels
-
Sports
Outdoors in Maine: Studies aim to understand smelt cycles
-
Connections
Community college students named to All-Maine Academic Team
-
Connections
Earth Day event to be held at Poland library