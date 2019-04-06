Nomination papers for one Town Council Seat for a three year term are now available in Bradley.

The term of Sally Stout is expiring.

Nomination papers are available at the Town of Bradley Municipal Building located at 165B Main Street Bradley during regular business hours. Nomination papers must be returned to the Town Clerk’s office by May 7.

If you have any questions please contact the Municipal Building at 827-7725.

