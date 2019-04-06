FARMINGTON — Regional School Unit 9 will hold a community forum Tuesday on the proposed $37.31 million budget, which is $1.76 million more than current spending.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Forum at Mt. Blue Campus on Seamon Road.
The school board unveiled its proposal for 2019-20 on April 2.
Superintendent Tina Meserve said one reason for the increase is there have been 118 more students in the past two years.
She said an 8.8% increase was budgeted for health insurance, but the actual percentage is expected to be less.
The budget also includes teacher pay raises that average 2.5% and staff raises that average 5%, according to RSU 9 data.
The district anticipates receiving $22.06 million from the state, which is $1.1 million more than the current year. However, most towns will see higher assessments because of higher property valuations.
