LEWISTON — LUNAFEST, a festival of short films by, for and about women, will be hosted by the collaborating agencies of LA Women Rising at The Public Theater, 31 Maple St., on Wednesday evening, May 15. This year’s event will conclude with a discussion of the films led by Carolina Gonzalez Valencia, assistant professor of art and visual culture at Bates College.

This unique film festival is dedicated to promoting awareness about women’s issues, highlighting women filmmakers and bringing women together in their communities. It highlights women as leaders in society, illustrated through eight short films by women filmmakers. The films range from animation to fictional drama, and cover topics such as women’s health, body image, relationships, cultural diversity and breaking barriers.

Proceeds from LUNAFEST Lewiston will benefit the Center for Wisdom’s Women, Safe Voices, the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services, the YWCA of Central Maine as well as Chicken & Egg Pictures, a nonprofit organization that supports women nonfiction filmmakers whose artful and innovative storytelling catalyzes social change. Thus far, LUNAFEST, which is created and funded by LUNA nutrition bars, has raised more than $4 million for nonprofit organizations across the U.S. and Canada.

LA Women Rising began with a shared experience of the One Billion Rising project in 2014. The agencies have continued partnering to raise awareness about violence against women, believing that they can make more of a difference together than alone. Their efforts have two goals: Build an ongoing network of support and advocacy around the issue of violence against women and girls, and lead people to action steps going forward that will promote long-term change. This is the third year LA Women Rising is sponsoring LUNAFEST in the community.

The showing will take place at 6 p.m. followed by a discussion at 7:30.

Tickets are available for $20 in advance through the LUNAFEST website. Visit https://www.lunafest.org/screenings/lewiston-me-051618 or go to any of the sponsoring local agencies. Remaining tickets will be available at the door for $25.

