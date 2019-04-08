EDWARD LITTLE RED EDDIES

Coach: Jessica Somers (11th year as varsity coach, 12th with program)

Class: A North; Conference: KVAC

Last year’s results: 5-7

Returning athletes: Seniors — Miranda Chadbourne (D), Emily Cook (A), Sarah Lachance (A), Madelyn Landry (D), Megan Steele (M); Juniors — Lydia Celani (M), Rebecca Raby (D), Madison Travers (A); Sophomores — Erin Anderson (G), Maizy Demers (A).

Key losses: Julia Milks, Sierra Green, Piper Norcross, Sarah Sterling.

Promising newcomers: Junior — Leah Burtchell (D); Freshman — Caroline Audette (A).

Season outlook: The Red Eddies have a strong returning core of upperclassmen who will be looked upon to be leaders on and off the field. The program has strong numbers this season, which could mean a positive outlook for the future.

HEBRON ACADEMY LUMBERJACKS

Coach: Carolyn Kennison (first year)

Conference: MAISAD

Last year’s results: 5-8, lost in MAISAD semifinals.

Returning athletes: Senior — Maggie Kinasewich (A); Juniors — Logan Arseneau (A), Thekla Jubinville (M); Sophomores — Grace Skelton (M), Molly Skelton (M).

Key losses: Sofia Castriotta, Rachel Brouwer, Avery Jurek.

Promising newcomers: Sophomore — Lindsey Beiche (G); Freshman — Julia Gregory (A).

Season outlook: The Lumberjacks have an almost even mix of returners (nine) and newcomers (eight) this season, and they look to be competitive in the MAISAD. They will focus on skills development and teamwork in Kennison’s first year at the helm, and they will look to have both effective and efficient play all across the field.

LEWISTON BLUE DEVILS

Coach: Tracey Blaisdell (first year)

Class: A North; Conference: KVAC

Last year’s results: 7-6, lost in regional quarterfinals.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Abi Small (D), Meghan Morris (D), Christine Chasse (O), Erin Lachance (O), Katie Lemieux (O), Kelsie Lynch (O); Juniors — Camree St. Hilaire (D), Cece Racine (D), Melina Maselli (D), Rachel Ouellette (O); Sophomores — Grace Dumond (O), Shauna LeBlanc (O).

Key losses: Gabrielle Wilson, Minaya Abu, Mya Letourneau, Sierra Connor-Schade

Promising newcomers: “Our newcomers have considerable potential, including 12 freshman,” Blaisdell said.

Season outlook: Blaisdell takes over the Blue Devils program that plays in a region with “terrifically talented teams,” according to the new coach. Every game will be a challenge. But she inherits a team with a good number of solid returners, and this year’s group as a whole is a highly motivated one, she said. She is also impressed with the team’s chemistry.

MARANACOOK/WINTHROP HAWKS

Coach: Shawn Drillen (first year with team)

Class: C

Last year’s results: 3-5 (JV schedule)

Returning athletes: Seniors — Sam Cloutier (G), Sarah Cloutier (M), Lillian Voye (M); Juniors — Sam Folsom (A), Katie Ide (M), Jayden Perkins (M); Sophomores — Lexi Delisle (A), Anna Drillen (M), Reaghan Manseau (A), Nikki McDonald (D), Gabby Robishaw (G), Abbie Ross (D), Chloe Solloway (A), Natalie Whitten (M).

Key loss: Courtney Davidson.

Promising newcomers: Freshmen — Ella Delisle (M), Anna Erb (M), Mimi Knight (A), Cadence Malcolm (M), Ella Schmidt (M), Ella Trefethen (D).

Season outlook: The Hawks are a first-year varsity program, but they have a lot of returners from last season’s second-year JV team. Drillen said the team has some strong players but they are young in some areas. He called senior goalie Sam Cloutier “very strong” in net. The Hawks are looking to be competitive in all of their games.

OXFORD HILLS VIKINGS

Coach: Jaimee Smith (eighth year)

Class: A North; Conference: KVAC

Last year’s results: 9-4, lost in regional quarterfinals.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Derry Bessette (A), Gillian Grover (M/D), Cassidy Walo (A); Juniors — Cecelia Dieterich (M), Jade Smedberg (M), Maggie Hartnett (A), Megan Godbout (A), Marissa Paine (D); Sophomores — Tiana James (G), Megan Letourneau (A), Morgan Letourneau (M), Ella Kellogg (M).

Key losses: Caroline Burns, Julia Colby.

Promising newcomers: Sophomores — Molly Littlefield, Gabriela Hall, Olivia Orlando.

Season outlook: The Vikings took a big step forward last season, and Smith is hoping to build momentum from that and to have the younger players gain even more experience. This year’s team will focus on the transition game, defensive strategy and multiple scoring opportunities.

ST. DOMINIC ACADEMY SAINTS

Coach: Leslie Klenk (fourth year)

Class: C; Conference: WMC

Last year’s results: 11-4, lost in state championship.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Emma Theriault (A), Avery Lutryzkowski (M), Mary Suckow (M/A), Abigail Castonguay (D); Juniors — Mia-Angelina Leslie (M), Simone Long (G), Raegan Hachey (D); Sophomores — Charlotte Gastonguay (M/A), Gisele Ouellette (D), Taryn Cloutier (A), Emily Wallingford (M/D).

Key losses: Victoria Chase (A), Elizabeth Perkins (D), Rileigh Stebbins (M), Eisa Lee (M), Caroline Gastonguay (M), Payton Winslow (D), Madison Leslie (A), Lindsay Cook (D), Hannah Trottier-Braun (D), Hannah Kenney (D), Sydney Stebbins (A).

Promising newcomers: Senior — Bailey DeRocher (M/D); Freshmen — Emma Roy (M/D), Isabella Webster (M/D), Julianne Cooke (M/D).

Season outlook: Last year’s state runners-up lost a lot of players from the roster, but the Saints’ attack still has some veterans this year. The defense is young but speedy, according to Klenk, who said the focus will be to run a patient offense and communicate effectively on defense.

