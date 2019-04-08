Two men face a litany of charges after police say they led officers on a high-speed chase through twisty York County back roads that ended in a car crash and a foot pursuit, police said.

Bryan Farr-Luciano, 23, of Shapleigh, and Dylan Roberts, 23, of Sanford, were spotted shortly after midnight acting suspiciously at a North Berwick convenience store.

Farr-Luciano was behind the wheel of a late-model Volkswagen beetle, and Roberts was a passenger when police attempted to stop the car. But Farr-Luciano, who police suspected was under the influence, fled in the vehicle, leading police on an 18-mile chase.

During the pursuit, officers from Berwick and York joined the pursuit, and officers watched as the men threw items from the vehicle, including a bottle that was tossed at police, said York police Sgt. Luke Ernenwein.

The chase ended on Mountain Road in York, where an officer attempted to deploy a spike mat. Farr-Luciano swerved to avoid the spike strip, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

During the chase, speeds surpassed 60 mph on back roads with posted speed limits of 35 mph, Ernenwein said.

Both men attempted to run away after the crash. One was stopped in the woods after he jumped a guard rail and a police dog caught up with him. Inside the car, police found a stash of marijuana, methamphetamine, LSD, a scale, drug paraphernalia, and two handguns along with ammunition.

Farr-Luciano faces charges of eluding police, refusing to submit to arrest, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, driving to endanger, criminal speed, resisting arrest, operating after suspension, attaching false plates, passing a police road block reckless conduct and unlawful possess of scheduled drugs.

Roberts was charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs and refusing to submit to arrest.

