Daughters of Isabella to meet

RUMFORD — St. Timothy’s Circle 504, Daughters of Isabella, will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at Holy Savior Parish Hall.

Chairpersons for the meeting are Doris Bourret and Angela Arsenault. Committee members are Joan Lepage and Janet Beaudet. Hazel Buccina will be congratulated on her 55-year membership with the Daughters.

The Daughters of Isabella Circle is accepting applications for its 2019 scholarship. Any qualified high school senior who is active in their Catholic faith and a member of the Holy Savior Parish, or a child or grandchild of an active member of the Daughters of Isabella, St. Timothy’s Circle 504, may apply for this scholarship.

Applications are available on the Parish website www.parishoftheholysavior.com or contacting Judy Collette at 207-369-8026. Completed applications are due by May 1.

Ladies to hold annual card party

LEWISTON — The Ladies of St Anne Sodality of Holy Family, Prince of Peace Parish, are planning their annual Card Party, to be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 10. Doors will open at 5:30.

There will be gift raffles, door prizes and 50/50. Refreshments will also be served. Use the back entrance to the church.

Tickets are $3 and available at the door, by contacting any board members or by calling Anita at 207-782-4516.

Cribbage league results

LEWISTON — Lewiston Senior Cribbage League results for the week of April 4 are:

First place, Fran St. Pierre and Mickie Farnum; second place, Pauline Blais and Cecile Bussiere; third place, Maurice Gagne and Roger Labbe; fourth place, Ike LeCompte and Joan Pettingill; and fifth place, George Bussiere and Roger St. Pierre.

Library Friends will have Easter chocolate

WAYNE — The Cary Memorial Library Easter Handmade Candy and Bake Sale will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, April 13 and 20, at the Williams House, 14 Old Winthrop Road.

The Friends of the Library are sponsoring the sale. There will be handmade chocolates, a variety of homemade baked goods and a spring boutique table. There will also be gently used books for sale.

Jan Folk and her team are going to make chocolate bunnies, ducks, eggs, chocolate lollipops, chocolate-covered cherries, an assortment of bars, turtles and peanut butter cups. The chocolates have been a Wayne tradition for more than 25 years.

All proceeds benefit the library. For more information, call 207-685-3612.

