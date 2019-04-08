POLAND — Each year Bruce M. Whittier Middle School participates in the National History Day program sponsored by the History Channel. This year Whittier celebrated its seventh annual Whittier History Day on Feb. 12.

Whittier Middle School is unique, in that every student does a project. Students first pick a topic that fits in with the year’s theme. This year’s theme was “Triumph and Tragedy.” The students conduct research and create a project that is presented on Whittier History Day.

The National History Day program is focused on historical research, interpretation and creative expression for middle and high school students. By participating in NHD, students become writers, filmmakers, web designers, playwrights and artists as they create unique contemporary expressions of history.

On Feb. 12, Whittier had 75 members of the community, and teachers from other schools around the state, volunteer their time to judge the students’ projects. Students with the top projects have been invited to participate in Maine History Day at the University of Maine at Orono in April. For the past six years Whittier has also had students make it to the national competition in Maryland/Washington D.C. each June.

While this is mainly a social studies project, every content area pitches in to help students succeed in their work. All staff members value the skills that the students learn from doing the project and have supported the social studies department in leading it for the students.

The students not only learn research skills and history, but they also learn interpersonal skills, including interviewing.

Those who would be interested in judging next year or for more information, contact social studies teacher Logan Landry at [email protected]

