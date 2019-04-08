GARDINER — Maine Event Comedy presents Los Angeles transplant Brian Brinegar at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20. The show will also feature Janet McNamara, Corey Saunders and Andrew Della Volpe.

Now residing in Gorham, Brinegar was thrice named Maine’s Best Comedian by the Portland Phoenix. He’s worked with Last Comic Standing winner Iliza Shlesinger and was featured on the Comedy Time Network. He has also performed at the world famous Comedy Store in Los Angeles, the Ice House in Pasadena, and played the bartender in Toby Keith’s “I Love This Bar” music video.

McNamara, also from Boston, recently auditioned for the Montreal Just for Laughs Festival. She’s been winning over New England audiences with her conversational style and awkwardly charming energy. She won the 2014 BeanTown Comedy Riots and appeared on season 10 of NBC’s “American Idol.”

Saunders hails from Boston where his quick wit and crazy stories have him steadily climbing the comedy ladder. He’s a regular at the world famous Comedy Studio and ImprovBoston. He also produces and hosts his own talk show on Dirty Water TV.

Della Volpe got his start in comedy as an intern at Sacha Baron Cohen’s Four by Two Films. Since graduating from Colby College in 2017, he has been performing regularly and trains in improv at ImprovBoston.

Johnson Hall is at 280 Water St. Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors when bought in advance; and $19 for adults, $17 for seniors at the door the night of the show. Tickets may be purchased at johnsonhall.org or by calling the office between noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday to Friday. The show is for ages 21-plus and will contain adult language and content.

For more information, call 207-582-7144.

