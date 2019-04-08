BRUNSWICK — In preparation for its 61st summer season at the Pickard Theatre, Maine State Music Theatre will host three special “Teaser Tuesdays” on May 7, 14 and 21 at Curtis Memorial Library. Each screening will include a free showing of three movie versions of the main stage shows. Screenings start at 6 p.m. and take place in the Morrell Meeting Room. They are free and open to the public.

The 1950 Disney film version of “Treasure Island” will be shown on May 7. The film follows Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic 1883 novel of the treasure-seeking adventures of Jim Hawkins (Bobby Driscoll) and Long John Silver (Robert Newton). With swashbuckling pirates and hidden treasure, this is Disney’s first completely live-action film.

The 1960 version of “Hello, Dolly!” will be shown on May 14. The film follows a headstrong matchmaker, Dolly Levi (Barbara Streisand), as she finds a match for “half-a-millionaire” Horace Vandergelder (Walter Matthau). The film, directed by Gene Kelly, won three Oscars for Best Art Direction, Best Score of a Musical Picture and Best Sound.

The 1939 version of “The Wizard of Oz,” celebrating its 80th anniversary, will be screened on May 21. This American musical-fantasy is considered to be one of the greatest films in cinema history. Starring Judy Garland as Dorothy Gale, the story follows her whimsical adventure through Oz with help from the Scarecrow (Ray Bolger), the Tinman (Jack Haley), the Cowardly Lion (Bert Lahr) and her dog, Toto.

Each film showing will be followed by a talk-back with MSMT Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark, who will discuss how the films compare to the stage versions that will be seen on the Pickard Theatre stage this summer.

For more information on the programs, call the MSMT box office at 207-725-8769 or visit www.msmt.org.

