CANTON — A vehicle driven by a Peru man failed to stop for a Maine State Police trooper for 7 miles on Route 108 after the trooper observed it going more than 30 mph over the 55 mph posted speed limit, Lt. Kyle Tilsley said Monday.

Trooper Jason Wing turned the cruiser around to pursue the vehicle, which was going in the opposite direction toward Livermore.

The pursuit started at about 10:30 p.m. near Summit Drive, Tilsley said.

Wing clocked the vehicle’s speed on radar at one point going 114 mph, he said.

The vehicle kept going into Livermore and started to slow down.

Wing was able to catch up with the vehicle near the intersection of Route 4.

Wing arrested Eric Tidswell, 43, on a felony charge of failure to stop for an officer, and misdemeanor charges of operating after suspension — four priors, criminal speed and two counts of violation condition of release, Tilsley said.

Tidswell was being held without bail at Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn until he went before a judge on Monday to have bail set.

A conviction on the felony eluding charge carries up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine. A conviction on the misdemeanor charges range from up to six months in jail and a $1,000 to a maximum of 364 days in prison and a $2,000 fine.

