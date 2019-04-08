KINGFIELD — The Ski Museum of Maine’s fifth annual Skee Spree will feature the University of Maine’s Folklife Center’s Story Wagon to record ski memories. The Skee Spree is scheduled for Saturday, April 20, at Barker Mountain Lodge at Sunday River Ski Resort in conjunction with the annual Ski Mania event.

The Maine Story Wagon is a mobile recording studio created from a 1970 Hi-Lander travel trailer. It provides a climate-controlled, sound-reducing environment for interviews. The Story Wagon will be parked at Barker Mountain Lodge. Alpine and Nordic skiers from the western Maine region are encouraged to share their memories of wooden skis, T-bars and spring picnics on the trails. Stories will be digitally edited and added to the museum’s oral history collection.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Ski Museum will host its annual silent auction. Items include rafting, golf and fishing trips, sports equipment, framed vintage posters and home décor.

For more information, contact the Ski Museum of Maine at 207-265-2023 or online at www.skimuseumofmaine.org.

