TURNER — The Turner Museum and Historical Society will host a joint program with the Leeds Historical Society at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at their location on the fourth floor of the Leavitt Institute Building, 98 Matthews Way.

An informal walk-around with light refreshments will start the program, followed by a presentation of approximately 100 images from glass negatives of the Leeds area.

The glass negatives were found in Leeds in the early 1970s and now, after being organized and reproduced, are offered to the public for viewing. Everyone interested in local history is invited.

At the end of the program the negatives will be gifted to the Leeds Historical Society.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: