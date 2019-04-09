DIRIGO COUGARS

Coach: Bruce Thompson

Conference: MVC; Class: C

Last year’s results: 9-1 (third in Class C South), lost in the regional quarterfinals.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Brandon Litalien, Alex Gorham, Nathan Child, Jack Lavorgna; Junior — Nolan Downs; Sophomores — Jacob Chow, Sam Skibitsky.

Key losses: Brandon Harris.

Promising newcomers: Jacob Gallant, Lucas Micks and Hayden Adams.

Season outlook: Barring setbacks, the Cougars should be one of the top MVC contenders this season after going 9-1 in 2018. They have all of the MVC championship players back from last year.

EDWARD LITTLE RED EDDIES

Coach: Matt Closson (first year)

Conference: KVAC; Class: A

Last year’s results: 1-11 (ninth place).

Returning athletes: Seniors — Josh Hamel, Caleb Yarnevich, Ahmed Yonis, Gavin Toussaint; Juniors — Logan Alexander, Noah Jordan, Joey Vallee, Dylan Campbell, Keegan Rodrigue; Sophomores — Nate McBride, Isaiah Reynolds, Jameson Treadwell.

Promising newcomers: Junior — Cam Yorke; Sophomore — Kayden Kirouac.

Season outlook: The Red Eddies had a tough season last year and are looking to improve in 2019. With almost the entire team returning with a year’s worth of experience, the team will look to challenge for a playoff spot.

HEBRON LUMBERJACKS

Coach: Colin Griggs (third year)

Conference: MAISAD; Class: C (New England)

Last year’s results: 9-1 (MAISAD champions; New England semifinalists).

Returning athletes: Seniors — Ryan Caggiano, AJ Meo, Vedant Divekar, Hiro Suzuki.

Key losses: Freddy Hohmann, Masataka Mita, Jakob Reinhardt, Joe Bisson, Max Thomson.

Promising newcomers: Seniors — Jaime Aguado, Nick Bisson; Sophomores — Fernando Aleman; Freshman — Juan Pablo Garcia.

Season outlook: Hebron earned its second straight MAISAD title last spring, after a 16-year drought from 2001 to 2016, and reached the New England Class C semifinals for the second year in a row, as well. With five seniors graduated from last year’s team, the Lumberjacks will look very different this spring. Fernando Aleman, Juan Pablo Garcia and Jaime Aguado will join Ryan Caggiano and AJ Meo at the top of the lineup. The singles spots will be full of talent and a strong No. 1 doubles team adds depth to the lineup.

LEWISTON BLUE DEVILS

Coach: Tom LeBlond (eighth year)

Conference: KVAC; Class: A

Last year’s record: 9-3, Class A North runner-up.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Caden Smith, Sam Frechette, Hayden Bavis, Jacob Smith, Jeremy Hepler, Ethan Weiss; Junior — Ben St. Laurent.

Season outlook: Blue Devils are returning all the starters from last years KVAC runner-up squad. Caden Smith, Ben St. Laurent and Sam Frechette will anchor the team at singles. All qualified for the singles tournament last year. The Blue Devils also return first and second doubles pairings. Jacob Smith and Hayden Bavis will look to improve on last years outstanding season. Leblond said Jeremy Hepler and Ethan Weiss have shown great improvement during the preseason and should be a formidable pairing.

LISBON GREYHOUNDS

Coach: Paul Giggey (11th year)

Conference: MVC; Class: C

Last year’s results: 1-9 (seventh in Class C South)

Returning athletes: Senior — Alex Wells; Junior — Ben James.

Promising newcomers: Sophomores — Zander Dubay, Gaige Elwell, Ryan Label, Bryce Mitchell.

Season outlook: Lisbon will look to Alex Wells and Ben James to be veteran leaders on a young team. They Greyhounds look to improve on their one-win season in 2018.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY FALCONS

Coach: Todd Papianou (eighth year)

Conference: MVC; Class: B

Last year’s results: 4-6

Returning athletes: Seniors — Gabe Ladd, Cameron Gallant.

Key losses: Camden Mason.

Promising newcomers: Keegan Pitcher, Trevor Gallant, Mathias Mason, Alexei Rodriguez.

Season outlook: Confidence is high this season for the Falcons. Veterans on the team filling out the doubles might be key to their success within the MVC. Trips to the playoffs the past three years have given the players a taste of the postseason. Now they want to get through and make a run.

MT. BLUE COUGARS

Coach: Zac Conlogue (Sixth year)

Conference: KVAC; Class: A

Last year’s results: 8-6, Lost in Class A North semifinals.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Chris Marshall, Ryan Haszko, Mick Gurney, Zack Gunther, James Guillaume, Caleb Hodsdon; Juniors — Aubrey Hoes, Xander Platt; Sophomores — Michael Ferrari, Andy Chen, Ayden Beisaw, Kaden Allen, Elijah Craig, Jacob Smith, Dema Hupp.

Promising newcomers: Senior — Logan Whitley; Junior — Emmett Trafton; Sophomore — Boyd Ladd; Freshman —Toby Lindsay.

Season outlook: Mt. Blue looks to build off a strong year and compete for a title in a competitive Class A North this season. The Cougars lost their top two players from a year ago and will look to Chris Marshall, Mick Gurney and Ryan Haszko for leadership and experience. Marshall and Hazko look like they will battle it out for the top two spots on team. It will be very competitive for the rest of the starting spots. Mt. Blue will rely on its depth to be successful.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN PHOENIX

Coach: Bill Acritelli (fourth year)

Conference: MVC; Class: B

Last years record: 3-7

Returning athletes: Seniors — Andrew Shaw, Cam Souther, Jon Brenner, Seth York; Juniors — Scott Jackson, Cam Cain, Jacob Paradis.

Promising newcomers: Senior — Garret Smith; Sophomore — Kaden Mayberry; Freshmen — Drew Delaney, Owen Bryant, Cully Johnson, Micheal Shaw.

Season outlook: Spruce Mountain has grown from three players on the team three years ago to 13 this year. The Phoenix are young and didn’t lose anyone to graduation from last year’s squad. They look to improve on their three wins last year.

ST. DOM’S SAINTS

Coach: Andrew Girouard (fifth year)

Conference: WMC; Class: C

Last year’s results: 3-9 (ninth in Class C South).

Returning athletes: Senior — Gaston Fuksa; Juniors — Robby Kurtz, Demetri Gammaitoni, Evan Rivard, Jaden Webster; Sophomores – Alec Beaudin, Owen Mitchell.

Key losses: Drew Greco, Paco Redondo.

Promising newcomers: Juniors – Isaac Banks, Zach Davis.

Season outlook: After having a rebuilding season, the Saints are looking improve upon their results in 2019. They finished last season strong against some tough WMC opponents and with numerous varsity players returning, they are looking to make a playoff push.

WINTHROP RAMBLERS

Coach: Kelsey Ouellette (second season)

Conference: MVC; Class: C

Last year’s results: No team last season

Returning athletes: Seniors – Beau Brooks, Jared McLaughlin, Sammy Lattin.

Promising newcomers: Seniors – Bryce Cummins, Sam Figueroa, Andrew Frost, Cameron Wood; Sophomores – Josh Deanda-Whaley, Noah Grube, Adam Hardy, Rowan Goebel-Bain, Samuel Fuller; Freshman – Nathan Hachey.

Season outlook: This will be a growing season for Winthrop, but one with high expectations. Since there was no team last year, Winthrop will rely on its three returners from the 2017 season as well as the athleticism of some key newcomers.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: